 Khaidi No 150 day one collection: Chiranjeevi film mints over Rs 47 crore
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
Khaidi No 150 day one collection: Chiranjeevi film mints over Rs 47 crore

regional movies Updated: Jan 13, 2017 14:24 IST
IANS
IANS
Chennai
Chiranjeevi’s Kaidi No 150 did very well on the box office, coming second only to Baahubali in first day collections. (Twitter)

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback outing Khaidi No 150, which happens to be his 150th film, has raked in over Rs 47 crore on its first day at the box-office worldwide, according to producer Allu Aravind.

“On the first day, the film grossed around Rs 47.7 crore worldwide. The numbers are proof of the fact that audiences have eagerly waited for Chiranjeevi’s comeback. The film collected around Rs 30 crore from the two Telugu states,” said Aravind.

Directed by VV Vinayak, the film released on Wednesday, and has received thunderous response overall. According to trade analyst Trinath, it’s the second best opening for a Telugu film after Baahubali.

“Nobody expected the film to do so well. Even the makers, in my opinion, wouldn’t have expected such a response. The numbers are phenomenal and are likely to get better over the weekend as it’s a festival period. This is the second best opening for a Telugu film after Baahubali,” Trinath said.

Khaidi No 150 is making a killing at the US box-office too.

Having clocked $1 million from premieres alone, the film is headed towards $1.5 million.

“Telugu film ‘Khaidi No 150’ is heading towards $ 1.5 million in USA. Tue $ 1,275,497, Wed $ 156,094. Total: $ 1,431,591 (Rs. 9.74 cr),” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora.

<