Khushbu to return to Telugu filmdom after nine years in Pawan Kalyan film

Last seen on screen in the 2006 Telugu actioner Stalin, actor Khushbu Sundar will return to the industry in a ‘powerful character’ in actor Pawan Kalyan’s yet-untitled next outing, to be directed by Trivikram.

“I officially announce I’m doing a Telugu project. I will be part of Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan’s prestigious project. It’s a brilliant script by Trivikram and I play a very powerful character. My last Telugu film was with Chiranjeevi and now back with his brother,” Khushbu tweeted on Wednesday.

Although Khushbu featured in a cameo in 2007 Telugu film Yama Donga, she considers Stalin as her last film.

“Yamadonga with Rajamouli was just a special appearance. Just three days of shoot. I’m sure it cannot be counted as a full-length role,” she said.

Although it has taken her a long time to decide to do a film again, Khushbu said: “I hope to do justice and not disappoint my fans.”