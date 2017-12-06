Kranti highlights ill effects of depression

Actor-director Kranti Redkar recently lost her 17-year-old nephew to depression. The teenager hung himself because he wasn’t happy with his examination results. This incident shook Kranti and she realised that the current generation has become vulnerable and completely incapable of handling failure or setbacks. “It is disheartening to see that someone as young as 17 can think of giving up on life based on exam results. The Note is an attempt to inspire the youth and make them aware of the ill effects of depression.”

Kranti has written and directed the film. The short film stars Jitendra Joshi and Lokesh Gupte, among others. Through this film she hopes to put across the right message to parents and the youth. “It is very easy to say we do not have everything or we are unhappy. I want the youth to see the glass as half full, because somewhere someone has an empty glass. We need to get the youth used to failure, setback and sorrows. There is so much more to life than crying over one incident.”

Parents too have to communicate and be receptive. They have to be on a constant look out for signs of depression. “My nephew was a happy kid who had everything. We were not too careful to see the signs. I want to urge parents to look out for signs and communicate well with their kids.”

Kranti adds that schools and colleges should have one dedicated counsellor or mentor for this purpose. She believes this will help children express and speak up about their problems. “The person has to be approachable as well as friendly. Children should feel comfortable to go ahead and discuss anything and everything with him or her.”