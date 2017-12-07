Kuppathu Raja teaser: R Parthiban as MGR and Nambiyar is the highlight of this GV Prakash film

GV Prakash-starrer Kuppathu Raja will bring R Parthiban to the fore as an actor after Naanum Rowdy Thaan. The teaser, which released on December 7, is high on comedy and drama. The film is set in north Chennai - a location that has become a favourite with debut directors of Kollywood - is what Chennaiites would call “thara local”. The movie is directed by debutante Baba Baskar, who has been a part of the industry as a choreographer.

The highlight of the trailer is R Pathiban and the background music. The slang, the mannerism and the delivery of Parthiban are top notch. The plot is about a conflict between a do-gooder thug and a group of rowdy young men headed by GV. The teaser doesn’t feature GV Prakash saying a lot of dialogues, which is refreshing. The director seems to be focussing all the attention towards Pathiban’s character, which works quite well. Especially, when we seen him in the get-up of MGR, one of the most loved actors and Nambiyar, one of the most loved villains of the 70s.

Without dialogues, GV Prakash’s character doesn’t look massy. He looks like a man who is going to tickle your funny bone with his hilarious pose (I guess it has something to do with Kung Fu).

The film also stars Poonam Bajwa, MS Baskar, Yogi Babu and Pallak Lalwani. Produced under Studio Green banner, the music for this movie is composed by GV Prakash. The makers also announced that the film would release for Christmas, 2018.

On the work front, GV is a part of some interesting projects including the Rajiv Menon directorial, Sarvan Thaalamayam, for which he recently started shooting. The music for this film will be composed by AR Rahman and the first look poster of the film impressed his fans.

