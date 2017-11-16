Leading Tamil producer lashes out at Simbu, Vadivelu and Trisha

Well-known producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green on Wednesday at the audio launch of Vijay Antony’s Annadurai came down strongly on popular Tamil actors Simbu, Vadivelu and Trisha for their reckless and unprofessional behaviour. Although he didn’t take their names, everybody could guess the actors he was talking about. While heaping praise on composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony for his relentless hard work and commitment in shaping his career, Raja quoted the examples of Simbu, Vadivelu and Trisha to emphasize on the other side of the spectrum.

“There’s so much we can learn from Vijay Antony. He has shaped his career on his own without being a burden on anyone. When we have such highly committed and magnanimous actor on side, we also have some highly unprofessional actors on the other side. We recently received a complaint about an actor (referring to Simbu), who was responsible for a producer’s loss of Rs. 18 crore. He shot for 29 days and during this course he would arrive on sets late everyday and shoot for just four hours. He insisted that the film be released with just 30 percent of what they shot. I have never seen such an irresponsible actor in my life. We are planning to take strict action against him. Another popular comedian (Vadivelu) is creating lot of problems for the producer of his latest film,” Gnanavel said, raising lot of eyebrows. He also said that when he had recently gone to meet an actor (Trisha) in a five-star hotel with a film’s producer, they waited for over ten hours but to no avail.

Vadivelu’s sequel to his highly successful Tamil comedy Imsai Arasan is rumoured to have been shelved following war of words between him and producer Shankar, the director of 2.0. The producer of Saamy 2 wants action to be taken on Trisha as she walked out of the project citing creative differences just when her portion were to be shot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more