Lissy, Priyadarshan’s ex wife, returns to acting after two decades

Actor Lissy Lakshmi, former wife of filmmaker Priyadarshan, has announced that she is returning to face the arc lights after a long hiatus of 25 years. She’s making her comeback with Pawan Kalyan - Trivikram production starring Nithiin and Megha Akash. The film will be directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Interestingly, her daughter Kalyani is all set for her acting debut with Akhil starrer Telugu romantic actioner Hello, which is slated to hit the screens on December 22. In a Facebook post, Lissy wrote about her comeback.

“Back in front of the camera. Many of my Friends and well wishers have been asking me for quite some time whether I will come back to movies. Well, I can now confirm that after over 25 years of absence I am acting in a Telugu movie. The movie, yet to be titled is produced by Telugu Star Pawan Kalyan, Ace director Trivikram Srinivas and Sudhakar Reddy, directed by Krishna Chaitanya and has Nithiin and Megha in the lead. I am playing a significant character in the movie. After so many years of absence I faced the camera for the first time in New York. It was a nervous yet thrilling moment. I must say I had missed it! We just finished the first schedule in America and Second in Coonoor. The movie is scheduled to be released early next year. Before I quit acting I had a short but very successful tenure in Telugu. I did 8 movies in Telugu and out of that 6 went on to be super hits which included Magaadu and 20va Satabdham, the remakes of Malayalam movies Moonnam Mura and Irupatham Noottandu respectively. To be honest, I was sad to leave Telugu industry at that time but I had no choice. So when it came to acting I always felt kind of an unfinished business with Telugu cinema.”

She went on to write:

“Last 3 years I have heard several subjects in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu and finally chose this as my come back movie. I had a wonderful experience during both the schedules. The entire crew was very supportive and shooting was lots of fun! The entire crew welcomed me back with both arms and made me feel like I was never away. Most of the offers I had were from Malayalam and I certainly hope to do a Malayalam movie soon. Likewise, having lived more than half of my life in Chennai I consider myself as half Tamilian and it will be an honour to do a Tamil movie at some point. In fact Gautham Menon has mentioned a subject, which we will discuss once he finishes his current projects. Managing my studios and preview theatres remains my priority but I may do one or two movies per year if the roles are interesting. Quitting acting at the age of 22 when I had my bag full of movies was a decision I always regretted. Obviously I cannot get back my lost years or the roles I may have had but I certainly hope to do my best in this second innings. Thanks for all your support.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more