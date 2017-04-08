Lungs full of smoke, climbed down from third floor: Kamal Haasan narrowly escapes fire

On late Friday night, fire broke out at Kamal Hassan’s ECR house but with the help of his staff, the actor had a miraculous escape.

Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt . Goodnight — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 7, 2017

The incident is said to have happened in the wee hours and hence, there wasn’t much media traction but as the actor quickly posted a clarification tweet, his fans were relieved.

Last year, Kamal Haasan had fractured his leg after falling down from the first floor of his Alwarpet office due to which the shoot of his multi-lingual comedy film, Sabash Naidu, had to be abruptly stopped.

Concern messages are pouring in for the actor on Twitter, he later tweeted “Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed”.