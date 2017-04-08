 Lungs full of smoke, climbed down from third floor: Kamal Haasan narrowly escapes fire | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Lungs full of smoke, climbed down from third floor: Kamal Haasan narrowly escapes fire

Last year, Kamal Haasan had fractured his leg after falling down from the first floor of his Alwarpet office due to which the shoot of his multi-lingual comedy film, Sabash Naidu, had to be abruptly stopped.

regional movies Updated: Apr 08, 2017 10:00 IST
Karthik Kumar
Kamal Haasan

On late Friday night, fire broke out at Kamal Hassan’s ECR house but with the help of his staff, the actor had a miraculous escape.

The incident is said to have happened in the wee hours and hence, there wasn’t much media traction but as the actor quickly posted a clarification tweet, his fans were relieved.

Concern messages are pouring in for the actor on Twitter, he later tweeted “Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed”.

