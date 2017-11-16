Madras HC hears plea on FIR against Kamal Haasan

The Madras High Court on Thursday heard a petition seeking an FIR against actor Kamal Haasan for his “Hindu terrorism” comments. Justice M.S. Ramesh directed the public prosecutor to get information from Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the actor’s statement and posted the matter to next week for further hearing.

In his plea, advocate clerk G. Devarajan alleged that Kamal Haasan, through his comments published in a local vernacular magazine, was trying to brand “Hindus as terrorists”.

Accusing the actor of attempting to divide the Tamil community on the basis of religion, the petitioner said no religion advocates terrorism. Devarajan also mentioned that no action was taken in the matter despite lodging a complaint with the police. He also called for action against the editor of the magazine where Kamal’s article was published.

At a press conference on November 7, Kamal Haasan clarified that he never mentioned the word ‘terrorism’ and explained, “I don’t start with the intention of hurting Hindus,” and added that there are family members who are also practising Hindu back home. He then said, ““I will be reduced to tears if they (family) deny me the weapon called love.”

The actor has also been tweeting about Hindu extremism by sharing a video about a kid with a knife tearing apart a poster of Kamal Haasan. The video was originally shared by a fan who said that it is Hindu extremism, which has resulted in a kid holding a knife with a violent intention. Kamal Haasan shared this video and wrote, “For those who do not understand, here’s a way.”

