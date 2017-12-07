Mahanati release date locked, to hit screens on March 29, 2018

On the birth anniversary of legendary southern actor Savitri, the title logo of her biopic Mahanati was unveiled on Wednesday. On the special occasion, the makers also confirmed that the highly anticipated biographical drama -- being directed by Nag Ashwin -- will hit the screens on March 29 next year.

On the eve of Mahanati Savitri Garus birthday here is the Title Logo of her biopic that I'm lucky to be part of ! https://t.co/EXs3I7DlfJ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 6, 2017

The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role and she had recently revealed that this is the most challenging project of her career to date. Mahanati also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a crucial role and it’s through her eyes the story of Savitri will unfold.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, who was married to Savitri. Speaking about casting Dulquer as Gemini Ganesan, director Nag Ashwin had said, “Dulquer’s character of Gemini Ganesan will not merely be on how the legend will be perceived today based on his work and his image. The character goes beyond the physical resemblance, in understanding the veteran on a more emotional level.” Mahanati, according to reliable sources, will be magnum opus period film set in the golden era. With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we’ve explored in Indian cinema.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has been simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers are contemplating getting the movie dubbed in Malayalam as well. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

