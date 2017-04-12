Mahesh 23: Mahesh Babu, Murugadoss film will have a simultaneous Malayalam release

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with AR Murugadoss might easily be the biggest film in his career, in terms of wide release. While the film is already being made as Tamil-Telugu bilingual, it is also to be noted that the makers have decided to simultaneously dub it and release it in Malayalam as well. Mahesh’s films so far have only released in Telugu, even though his film Srimanthudu was dubbed in Tamil as Selvandhan, it didn’t have a simultaneous release in cinemas.

Read more

After months of never-ending wait, fans of Mahesh Babu have a reason to cheer. The much-anticipated first look of the film will be finally unveiled today (April 12) at 5 pm, the makers have announced. The first should also put to rest all the rumours surrounding the film’s title which is believed to have some Shiva connect.

In the film, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss, it is believed that Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer. Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady while actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more