Mahesh Babu goes to Switzerland with family to ring in the New Year. See pics inside

regional movies Updated: Dec 30, 2016 15:05 IST
IANS
IANS
Chennai
Mahesh Babu is expected to return in the first week of January 2017.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who has taken a break from the shoot of his next yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu outing, is currently holidaying with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children.

According to a source close to the actor, he will be celebrating the New Year in Zurich, Switzerland.

“Mahesh, his wife and children are currently in Zurich. Mahesh’s sister Padmavathi too has accompanied them on this trip. They celebrated Christmas together. Mahesh is expected to return to India in the first week of January next year,” said a source.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Facebook page.

In one of her posts, she wrote: “Christmas with family. Travel diaries. Zurich. Good times.”

From January 7, Mahesh will resume shooting for AR Murugadoss’s upcoming bilingual film.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah in the lead, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

