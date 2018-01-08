Mahesh Babu returns from holiday, to resume shoot of Bharath Ane Nenu

After vacationing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids in Oman, superstar Mahesh Babu is back home and is ready to rejoin the sets of Bharath Ane Nenu, his next outing with director Koratala Siva. In the film, Mahesh plays a chief minister and he’s paired with Kiara Advani, who makes her Telugu debut. Mahesh, whose last four out of five films bombed at the box-office, has bet big on the project and he’s confident of striking gold at the box-office.

“A fresh schedule starts from later this week in Hyderabad. A few scenes and a couple of songs will be shot in this schedule,” a source told Hindustan Times. The entire shoot will be wrapped up by this month-end or by early February. Slated to hit the screens on April 27, the film will take Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya head on at the box-office. From March, Mahesh will commence work on his 25th film with Vamshi Paidipally, whose last outing was the heartwarming Oopiri. Mahesh also has a project with Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty. However, this project will only materialize towards the end of this year or early next year.

Mahesh had a ball of a time on his vacation. The pictures from the vacation are proof to the quality time he spent with his kids. Namrata took to her Instagram account to share the pictures. He paraglided with his son, and being the entertainer that he is, he also struck some goofy poses for the camera.

