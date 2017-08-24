Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, looks like mom Namrata Shirodkar. See pic

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi officially began on Wednesday (fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada which fell this year on Aug 23). The festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated by millions. Joining the sea of humanity was little Sitara, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former Bollywood star Namrata Shirodkar.

Namrata took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute picture of her little doll and her friend. What was cuter still was that Sitara was dressed in a Maharashtrian Nauvari sari, complete with a half moon styled bindi, popular in Maharashtra. Her friend was dressed in a Bengali style red and white sari.

Namrata captioned her picture: It’s raining Bengali and maharashtrian beauties in hyderabad -- love and more love.

It's raining Bengali and maharashtrian beauties in hyderabad ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘love and more love ❤️ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Sitara reminded one of Namrata in her younger days. Namrata married Mahesh Babu in 2005 and stopped acting. She has a son Gautam (born 2006) and daughter Sitara (born 2012). While Namrata has stayed away from arc lights, her Instagram page gives a peek into her life. She keeps posting pictures from the family’s holidays abroad and life in general.

Her 1st day of dance along with her bestie ❤️❤️learning an art form 🤗🤗with the one n only dance academy of hyderabad..👌👌natya veda.. headed by the master Aruna Bhikshu garu and her daughter mahati bhikshu🤗🤗blessings to both ❤️❤️ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Another wonderful year of love, bonding & togetherness... #HappyRakshabandhan 💝 A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

She recently posted pictures of her children celebrating Raksha Bandhan and her daughter’s first dance lessons. There were also some pictures from Friendship Day, where one can see yesteryear’s model Mehr Jessia too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more