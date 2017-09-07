Mahesh Babu’s Spyder earns Rs 150 crore even before release

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Spyder is gearing up for wide release this Dusshera. A bilingual spy-thriller, the film marks the first time collaboration of Mahesh and filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Thanks to the overall buzz surrounding the project and the combination of Mahesh and Murugadoss, the film is said to have already earned over Rs 150 crore from its pre-release business. Apparently, around Rs 120 crore was earned from the film’s theatrical rights across languages, the rest was earned through satellite and audio deals.

Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, the makers have already recovered their cost but having sold at exorbitant prices the film is bound to collect over Rs 150 crore to earn profits for its distributors. Spyder is only the fourth south Indian film to have earned Rs 150 crore before release. The other films include Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Kabali.

In the film, Mahesh plays an Intelligence Bureau officer and according to Murugadoss, the film will shine the spotlight on how secret agencies work. Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah plays the antagonist and the glimpse of his role in the teaser has already created quite a sensation. Slated to release on September 27, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Spyder will have simultaneous release in Tamil and Malayalam.

