Mahesh Babu’s Spyder team to leave for Romania to shoot a duet

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated bilingual spy thriller Spyder is get readying for Dussehra release. The film has been on the floors for nearly a year and it’s been a long wait for the fans. In his recent media interaction, director AR Murugadoss has said the long wait will be worth it. The makers are heading to Romania later this week to shoot the final song of the film. It’s a duet and with the completion of the song, the entire shooting will be wrapped up.

According to a source from the film’s unit, the song will be shot on Mahesh and Rakul Preet Singh over the course of next week. The team will return to India in the first week of September and will gear up for the huge event on September 9, being planned to officially welcome Mahesh to Tamil filmdom. Since the film will be released in Tamil too, and Mahesh has dubbed his own lines, the makers feel an event needs to be organized to launch Mahesh in Tamil. The film’s trailer and audio will also be released on the same day. The film marks the first time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.

Made on a lavish budget of over Rs 100 crore, the film also stars SJ Suryah and Bharath in important roles. The Mahesh-Murugadoss combination has worked big time in generating maximum pre-release buzz and has apparently made business over Rs 150 crore from all sorts of deal, theatrical and satellite.

