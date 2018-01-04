Mahesh Babu strikes goofy poses while vacationing with family. See photos

Mahesh Babu has been vacationing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids in Oman. The pictures from the vacation show a carefree Mahesh spending some quality time his kids. Namrata took to her Instagram account to share the pictures. He paraglided with his son, and being the entertainer that he is, he also struck some goofy poses for the camera.

Namrata shared a picture of Mahesh and son Gautam all set to Paraglide and wrote, “My super heroes. Paragliders. like father like son.... beautiful Oman zighy diaries.”

Happy holidays ❤️❤️ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:55am PST

She also shared a picture of the two of them paragliding and wrote, “Gautam’s first paraglide. my little baby’s all grown up!!”

The couple spent their New Year’s with friends in Oman, who also happened to be celebrating their wedding anniversary. Namrata shared a group selfie and wrote, “It’s like time has stopped !! Happy anniversary to the most loved couple. to Many memories and good times. happy anniversary Sabina and Xavier.”

Mahesh’s daughter Sitara also seemed to enjoy the vacation as she did some swimming and chilled with her mum. The little girl looks adorable in the pictures shared by her mother.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s film Bharat Ane Nenu is up for release in April. The actor plays the role of a politician in this film directed by Koratala Siva. He also has three other films in the pipeline and will be working with directors Vamsi Paidipally, Trivikram Srinivas and Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli.

