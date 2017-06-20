Mahesh Babu wraps up Spyder, to join next film Bharat Ane Nenu’s sets this week

Superstar Mahesh Babu has successfully completed shooting for the talkie portion of AR Murugadoss’ Spyder, and he is all set to join the sets of his next film Bharat Ane Nenu from later this week. Just two more songs need to be shot in Spyder, apart from post-production and VFX work. It’s interest that Mahesh is immediately commencing work on Bharat Ane Nenu, as he is also obliged to work on his next project with Vamsi Paidipally in the offing.

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing a chief minister and he will be paired with Kiara Advani, last seen in the Dhoni biopic. The latest addition to the cast is Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be playing Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career. According to reliable sources, his role will be very crucial from the story’s perspective. This is the second Tamil actor Siva is using in his films after Sathyaraj, who played Prabhas’ father in Mirchi. Meanwhile, the makers are working on a large legislative assembly set to shoot crucial portions of the film. It has also been learnt that the makers are keen on giving Mahesh a makeover and are currently contemplating a new look.

Spyder will see Mahesh Babu playing an Intelligence Bureau officer and he will take bio-terrorism head on. The project marks his first time collaboration with Murugadoss, and the stakes are so high, according to trade pundits.

