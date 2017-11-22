Malayalam actress abduction case: 385 witnesses to be called, Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier key witness

Nine months after a Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted in Kochi, the Special Investigation Team is ready to file a charge-sheet after a thorough probe. Fourteen individuals have been accused, out of which Dileep is the eighth accused. The charge-sheet also mentions 385 witnesses with 12 confidential statements.

Out of the 385 witnesses, close to 50 witnesses are from the film industry. Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier has also been named a key witness in the case. At a meeting held to support the victim, it was Manju Warrier, who had initially pointed out that there was a conspiracy behind the incident.

According to a report in Manorama Online, the first seven accused are Pulsar Suni, Vijeesh, Manikandan, Vadival Saleem, Martin, Pradeep and Charlie. They are charged with conspiracy and gang-rape charges. Dileep, Meshtiri Suni, lawyers Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph, and Suni’s jailmate Vishnu are charged with conspiracy.

There will also be two approvers -- Anish, the cop who lent his phone to Pulsar Suni to make a call, and Vipinlal, who wrote a letter to Dileep.

The report also said that a senior official from the SIT said that this was the most meticulous and conclusive charge-sheet prepared by the Kerala Policeand also said that they might suggest that the state government form a special court to handle this case.

The incident occurred on February 17 and Dileep was arrested on July 10. He spent 80 days in prison before his bail was accepted. On October 3, he was granted bail on terms that he would adhere to the stipulations and not tamper with evidence. The Kerala HC also let Dileep travel to Dubai for business purposes on Tuesday.

