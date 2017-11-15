Malayalam actress abduction case: Actor Dileep called in for interrogation

Actor Dileep on Tuesday was again called for police interrogation in connection with abduction and assault case of a Malayalam actress. The Malayalam actor is being interrogated in Aluva area of Ernakulam district.

He is accused of hatching a plot with prime accused Pulsar Suni and his associates to abduct and assault the Malayalam actress in a moving car. On November 3, the actor sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the case.

He was granted bail on October 3 after the actor deposited his passport and furnished a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 because of his alleged involvement in the molestation case. Following the arrest, he was also expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on July 11.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, a team led by CI Byju Paulose has been interrogating actor Dileep since 10 am at the Aluva Police Club. The interrogation comes at a time when the Special Investigation Team is set to file a fresh charge sheet to the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The report also said that the officers wanted to verify Dileep’s previous statement. He had earlier said that he was not aware of the incident that occurred on February 17. He had submitted a hospital report to support his claim that he was admitted in a private hospital due to fever from February 14 to 21. But Dileep attended the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists meeting that was held on February 20 to support the victim. He had also begun shooting on February 21.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more