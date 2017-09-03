Malayalam actress assault case: Dileep meets wife Kavya Madhavan first time since arrest

Actor Dileep, who is under arrest on charges of plotting the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, met his wife Kavya Madhavan for the first time in two months on Saturday after he was granted bail to attend his father’s death anniversary rites on September 6.

According to a report in Times of India, his daughter Meenakshi (from his earlier marriage to actor Manju Warrier) and close friend and director Nadirshah were also present.

During the hearing for bail plea, the prosecution had argued that Dileep had not attended his father’s death anniversary ceremony the previous year and hence did not need to be given bail this time. However, the court overruled the argument.

The ceremony will be held at his ancestral home on September 6, the report said.

Meanwhile, the court extended the actor’s judicial custody till September 16.

Earlier this week, the Kerala high court had denied his bail plea after considering the evidence against the actor produced by the prosecution in a sealed cover.

Dismissing the bail petition, the second by the actor since his arrest on July 10, the court had ruled that the investigation in the case was still progressing and there appeared to be no substantial change of circumstances (since the previous bail plea).

The court had also considered the prosecution’s argument that the actor was a highly influential person capable of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses if granted bail.

It had dismissed Dileep’s first bail petition on July 24 after finding that the probe into the case was progressing and the mobile phone, which the prosecution stated as a key evidence in the case, had not been recovered.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution had contended that the original memory card in which the video of the incident had allegedly been stored was yet to be recovered.

Dileep, charged under various IPC sections including criminal conspiracy, has been lodged in a jail in his home town of Aluva since his arrest.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car on February 17 as well as film the act was hatched by Dileep.

(With PTI inputs)

