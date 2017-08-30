Malayalam actress assault case: Kavya Madhavan is ‘madam’, says Pulsar Soni

Pulsar Soni, the prime accused in the Malayalam actress assault and abduction case, on Wednesday made a startling claim when he revealed that the ‘madam’ he has always referred to in the past is none other than actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep.

Soni made this statement when he was been taken to Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday, reports The News Minute.

“Kavya. I have said the name Kavya before. I am a thief, why are you listening to the confessions of a thief?” he asked the media when he was questioned about ‘madam’, The News Minute quoted him as saying.

In the past, Pulsar has refused to divulge the identity of this mysterious ‘madam’, who he said, would give him money. There have been reports that she even tried to get him out on bail. According to The News Minute, while he has mentioned her name before, this is the first time he has mentioned it to the media.

Pulsar Soni is the prime accused in the Malayalam actress assault and abduction case.

During the investigation into the case, the ‘madam’ reference has surfaced a number of times. Pulsar had earlier also maintained that he used to take instructions from her. When Police questioned advocate Pheney Balakrishnan, he claimed that two people had contacted him to secure a bail for Pulsar. The two men also mentioned about one ‘madam’, he added.

Pulsar had earlier mentioned that he had visited Kavya’s office of Lakshyah, Kavya Madhavan’s online boutique, to deliver the pen drive containing the objectionable images of the assault of the actress.

Dileep, Kavya’s husband, is in jail, accused of masterminding the assault and abduction of the Malayalam actress on February 17 this year. He was arrested on July 10.

