Mammootty on Kasaba row: I have spoken to Parvathy, not assigned anyone to defend me

Malayalam star Mammootty has broken his silence on actor Parvathy being trolled by his fans for calling out the misogyny in his film, Kasaba. The actor said he doesn’t “go after controvesy” and “we need meaningful debates”. He also said he has spoken to Parvathy.

The controversy began after Parvathy spoke about a demeaning scene in Kasaba at a film festival in Kerala this December. She had said that it was disappointing to see an actor par excellence in a scene that insults women.

Parvathy was trolled mercilessly for the remarks and even received rape and death threats online. She filed a complaint after which two persons were arrested by the police. It is only after all of this happened that Mammootty commented on the issue, saying, “I don’t go after any controversy. What we need is meaningful debates. I have not assigned anyone to respond on my behalf or defend me.”

He spoke to Manorama Online on the day the first suspect, Printo was arrested at Thrissur. He also added , “I consoled her (Parvathy) saying that it was common to drag people like them into such controversies.”

Speaking about this incident to NDTV, Parvathy had earlier said, “This is now much bigger than me. It’s not about me only. It’s about how women are treated when they respectfully put forward a different opinion. We’ve been silenced for years. I have been in this industry for eleven years and I must thank the fans for their support.”

