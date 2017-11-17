Mammootty’s crime thriller Street Lights to release in 2018

Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam/Tamil bilingual -- Street Lights -- has been postponed. It will now release in 2018.

Expected to release in December, the film was pushed to January 2018 to bank on the Republic Day weekend, reports The News Minute. What’s more, the makers of the film were planning a worldwide release and attendant publicity. They zeroed in on the long R-Day weekend, now that Rajinikanth’s ambitious 2.0 is not hitting the screens during that period owing to delay in post production.

While the initial plan was to release the film in Malayalam and Tamil, the makers are now planning to dub the film in Telugu as well, given the immense popularity of Mammootty in the two Telugu-speaking states. Incidentally, the film has been shot with a different set of actors for its two versions. The Malayalam version will star Dharmajan Bolgatty, Joy Mathew, Neena Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Hareesh Perumanna while the Tamil version will feature Manobala, Pandiraj, Rajendran, Stunt Silva and Sree Raam.

Street Lights features Mammootty a cop and will mark the directorial debut of ace cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen, known for his work in films such as Oozham, Venicile Vyaapari and Avakai Biryani.

A crime thriller, the film has been produced by Mammootty under his banner Play House Motion Pictures.

