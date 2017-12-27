Man arrested for trolling, threatening Parvathy after her comments against Mammootty’s Kasaba

A man has been arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening actor Parvathy after she criticised actor Mammootty’s film Kasaba for being misogynistic. The award-winning actor had filed a complaint on Sunday at Ernakulam police station after being trolled viciously on social media platforms. The complaint, filed under Section 67 of the IT Act, led to the 23-year-old man named Printo being charged for intimidation and sexual abuse under the IT Act.

Ernakulam South CI Sibi Tom was earlier quoted by Indian Express as saying, “We received the complaint on Sunday. She (Parvathy) has given us a bunch of URLs of social media posts in which people have tried to harass her. Obscene language has been used in these posts. We have asked Twitter and Facebook for more information about these accounts.”

Parvathy faced a backlash after she spoke out against Kasaba at the International Film Festival of Kerala. “Kasaba was a movie which I unfortunately watched... I was definitely disappointed to watch an actor par excellence, who happened to say certain dialogues which were not only derogatory but also most saddening to a woman in a scene,” she had said at the event. She faced a flood of abuse after the comments, with even some film personalities targeting her.

Parvathy, however, has remained firm on her stand. Speaking to NDTV, the actor recently said, “This is now much bigger than me. It’s not about me only. It’s about how women are treated when they respectfully put forward a different opinion. We’ve been silenced for years. I have been in this industry for eleven years and I must thank the fans for their support.”

On the work front, Parvathy made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the hit film Qarib Qarib Singlle opposite Irrfan Khan. She is currently working on multiple projects including My Story opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will also be a part of director Anjali Menon’s next untitled film, which will mark Nazriya Nazim’s comeback to the film industry.

