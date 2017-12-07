Manam director Vikram Kumar, Naga Chaitanya to team up in 2019

Director Vikram Kumar, best known for films such as 13 B, Manam and Suriya’s 24, is currently busy with the post-production of Akhil Akkineni’s Telugu actioner Hello, slated for December 22 release. On Wednesday, actor-producer Akkineni Nagarjuna, while talking to reporters in Hyderabad, confirmed that Vikram will team up with his elder son Naga Chaitanya sometime in early 2019. Impressed with his work in Hello, Nagarjuna requested Vikram to work with Chaitanya and the latter immediately gave his nod.

Speaking about Hello, Nagarjuna revealed interesting details about the film. “We are really happy with the response to the trailer of Hello. In just 3-4 days, the trailer has clocked over 8 million across all social media platforms.” Talking about the film’s premise, he said that the entire story takes place in a single day. The story is about a young boy and girl getting separated as childhood friends and reuniting after 15 years. She gives the boy a phone number when they separate and he keeps calling her every single day till they meet. That’s why the film has been titled Hello.”

Nagarjuna also confirmed that the film’s audio launch will take place on December 10 in Vishakhapatnam on a grand scale. At the event, Akhil will sing and perform a track from the album.

Ahead of the release, Akhil will promote the film in the US on December 19 and 20. Produced by Nagarjuna, the film marks the acting debut of Kalyani, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan. Nagarjuna said the film has high-octane action sequences and they’ll be the biggest highlight.

