Mandira Bedi joins Prabhas starrer Saaho, starts shooting in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi is the latest Bollywood actor to join the Saaho team. The actor and TV host joins the long list of actors from Mumbai which includes Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and, of course, Shraddha Kapoor who is the lead actress in the film. She has a pivotal role, reports India Today.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source was quoted as saying, “Mandira, who plays a negative character called Kalki, was shooting in Hyderabad with Jackie till recently. They shot for some action sequences including hand-to-hand combat scenes. Their second schedule will commence shortly.”

Jackie and Chunky form part of the film’s support cast. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the main antagonist and was among the first to be finalised. The makers took a lot of time to finalise on the lead female actor. While a number of names were flying around, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star, was said to be the strongest contender. Having starred in five films with Prabhas, her onscreen chemistry with the actor is great. They have been rumoured to have been a pair in the past as well. However, in July it was confirmed that she won’t be part of Saaho. She is committed to another big budget Tamil film and hence couldn’t accommodate dates for Saaho. With names like Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde being speculated, it was confirmed in August that Shraddha Kapoor will star opposite Prabhas. What’s more, she will be paid a hefty sum of Rs 5 crore, it was reported.

Saaho is Telugu-Hindi action thriller directed by Sujeeth. Said to be made at a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, the film will see Prabhas in a very different role from his Baahubali avatar.

Saaho is expected to be a gritty, urban crime-cum-action drama set in modern times. One can expect that the difference between the ‘good’ and the ‘bad’ will blur to an extent here.

Prabhas who charged Rs 25 crore for Baahubali, will reportedly be paid Rs 35 crores for Saaho.

