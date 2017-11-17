Mani Ratnam’s next to roll from January 2018; Prakash Raj, Jayasudha to play key roles

We had already reported that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is pulling off a casting coup by roping in Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Simbu for his next bilingual multi-starrer project. In September, it was confirmed via an official statement that the Roja filmmaker has indeed signed these actors, apart from Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh. Telugu actor Nani was also rumoured to be part of the project. However, Simbu was brought in his place after he chose to pass the offer as he was committed to two other Telugu projects already.

The latest addition to the cast is senior actors Prakash Raj and Jayasudha, who have worked together in several films. Apparently, they’ll be seen playing a pair and Arvind Swami, Fahadh and Simbu will be seen as their sons, a reliable source has revealed. It has also been confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role as a cop. Jyothika and Aishwarya will play pivotal roles and the source reiterated that the regular shooting will commence from January 2018.

To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, double Oscar-winning AR Rahman has been roped in compose the music. Lensman Santosh Sivan has will crank the camera and it’ll be his sixth collaboration with Ratnam. A source close to Ratnam confirmed the film will be an action-thriller and will be a departure from the filmmaker’s usual style of films. Ratnam has pinned high hopes on this project following the debacle of Kaatru Veliyidai, which sank without a trace at the box-office.

