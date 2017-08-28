Mani Ratnam’s son Nandan robbed in Italy, wife Suhasini sought help on Twitter

Well-known filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s son Nandan on Sunday was robbed in Belunno, Italy, much to the surprise of his mother Suhasini, who sought for help on Twitter. At around 7 pm on Sunday night, Suhasini tweeted SOS and asked for help, saying her son was robbed in Belunno and requested people to help him reach Venice airport.

sos anyone near venice airport ? can u help our son who was robbed in Belunno .he needs to reach airport pls help — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) August 27, 2017

In a series of tweets, she shared the location of her son and requested people to only call him if they can be of some help as she didn’t want his phone’s battery to be drained. It took an hour for help to arrive for her Nandan, and she thanked everybody for stepping in to help.

Unlike his parents, Nandan isn’t interested in a career in cinema. He is currently studying philosophy and Christian ethics. In one of her interviews, Suhasini had said that her son is interested in becoming a politician and that he is currently studying politics. At the age of 15, Nandan wrote a 15-page booklet on Lenin called Contours of Leninism, which was later turned into a book.

