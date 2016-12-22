Maniesh Paul all set for Marathi debut with Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar

Actor Maniesh Paul is all set to make his debut in Marathi cinema with Vikram Phadnis’ directorial Hrudayantar.

“Vikram narrated the script of Hrudayantar which I found very interesting. He asked me if I’m interested to play a guest appearance in it and I immediately agreed. Vikram (Phadnis) is supremely talented and I’m happy to be part of his debut Marathi film. It was an interesting experience to shoot with kids,” Maniesh said in a statement.

The actor will be seen doing a special appearance in Phadnis’s debut directorial. Maniesh will play himself in Hrudayantar.

Arjun Kapoor and Vikram Phadnis during the mahurat of Marathi film Hrudayantar in Mumbai on December 10, 2016. (IANS)

“Maniesh plays himself in the movie. He plays the role of a celebrity guest at the annual sports day of a school. We have approached Maniesh to play the part because I believe he is very active and popular among the younger generation, especially kids who love him,” Phadnis said.

Read more

Phadnis, who is also a known fashion designer, says Maniesh “has done a fabulous job”. “Having him in this film was just a good experience. Also, it was a different experience for Maniesh to be on a Marathi film set. The whole vibe of sports day was lifted up, thanks to Maniesh.” he added.

Directed and produced by Vikram Phadnis Productions and Young Berry Entertainment, Hrudayantar is an emotional drama featuring popular Marathi actors including Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve.