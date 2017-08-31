Marathi celebs demand a voice

When actor-director Hemant Dhome posted a video on Twitter aiming to raise awareness about environment-friendly ways to celebrate Ganeshotsav this week, he was criticised quite a bit by trolls. This isn’t an isolated incident: actor Sai Tamhankar was also questioned for supporting the eco-friendly Tree Ganesha concept. HT Café speaks to film celebrities about Internet trolling and why public personalities should also be allowed to put out their opinions without being judged.

HEMANT DHOME, ACTOR-DIRECTOR

I just said that we need a pollution-free celebration. It is funny how with just a prepaid recharge of Rs20, a tool can be used to poke fun at everyone, right from the Prime Minister to a celebrity. I have stopped reacting to them [trolls], as it gives them unnecessary importance. The Internet is a blessing in many ways, but today we need to educate our population first before giving them easy access to the Internet.

SAI TAMHANKAR, ACTOR

As a human being, no matter if you do something or not, people are going to talk about it. To add to this, if you are a public figure, you are under higher scrutiny. I don’t let trolls affect me. I am not against people celebrating the festival, but I am against their intent of celebration. The festival was started to bring people together and spread happiness, and today we are doing the opposite. I get a lot of negative comments whenever I raise my voice against an issue. I have learnt to ignore them.

SMITA GONDKAR,ACTOR

I always refrain from commenting on religious or political issues. And if I do, I expect people to respect my opinion as much as I respect theirs. The shaming of eco-friendly celebrations is really uncalled for. People should start accepting change. It is high time that we take steps to protect our environment