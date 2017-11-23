Masterpiece teaser: Mammootty is the rugged, scary professor. Watch video

The trailer of Mammootty’s upcoming film Masterpiece released on Thursday and we get a glimpse of the character he is playing in the film. He will portray the role of a professor who lives according to his rules. His introduction in the 50-second video happens over a fight sequence and that seems to be the highlight of it.

Mammootty then enters the college campus with a smile on his face as students look on. Director Ajai Vasudev had earlier revealed that Mammootty is the kind of professor who doesn’t pamper his students. In fact, his character is expected to scare the students away.

The film is a multi-starrer with actors Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Poonam Bajwa playing other important roles. The director-actor duo is coming together for the second time after 2014 film Rajadhi Raja. It is scripted by Udayakrishna who also wrote Mohanlal’s hit film Pulimurugan.

Speaking about the film to Times of India, Udayakrishna had said, “It’s set in a campus and Mammootty will play a college lecturer. The movie will be an entertainer and we hope to use Mammukka’s superstar image to the maximum, in terms of his mannerisms and style.”

Mammootty was last seen in Pullikkaran Staraa in which he played the role of a teacher trainer. Masterpiece is set to release on December.

