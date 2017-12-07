Masterpiece trailer: Mammootty as the tough professor who hogs the spotlight is not what we expected

The trailer of Mammootty’s upcoming film Masterpiece, which was released on Thursday, makes us wonder. What will it take for Mammootty to think before he signs films? Does he always have to be the star of a project? When will he be a part of a film in which the content speaks for him? It has gone way beyond a case of the star playing his age. His choice of characters - usually larger-than-life - are becoming repititive, and Masterpiece could end up being the next in the line of many of his films that have failed to impress critics.

In the film, he will be seen portraying the role of a college professor named Edward Livingston. He is a good looking man who doesn’t hesitate to throw a punch. He says, “Without my permission, no one can leave the classroom. In my class, you will study, you will have to study or I will make you study.” His dialogues makes the point that this man is a controlling person and not the friendly professor who you would share a good rapport with.

Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Santhosh Pandit, Mukesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lena and Poonam Bajva. One thing that is certain is that there is some movement that the students begin, which Edward supports. He even says, “If my students were attacked in my campus, it is not required for me to simply standby.”

We see Mammootty’s muscles ripple under his shirt, we see him sass the police officers and he stylishly rides a Bullet too. It is at this point that a sense of saturation seeps through. Are we seeing too much of Mammootty and too little of the other characters? A glimpse of Varalaxmi as a cop, Poonam Bajwa’s side profile and a second dedicated to Lena - that is all the time the female leads of this film get. Even the aerial view of the location gets more time in the trailer. What will it take for Mammootty to be a part projects with fresh scripts?

The trailer is high on action, which comes off as jarring. Although Mammootty playing a role such as this might make fans happy. Having seen some of the great performances by the actor, it is time that he chooses his scripts right. How much longer will fans be happy with the routine song-dance-fight sequences that end on a happy note?

