MCA vs Hello box office collection: Akhil Akkineni film underperforms, Nani’s film races ahead

Akhil Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Hello has crosses the $500,000 mark in the USA, but the film has performed below expectations in India. The story about two long lost childhood friends-turned-lovers received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. The first weekend collections according to AndhraBoxoffice.com stand at Rs 19.5 crore.

On the other hand, MCA starring Nani, Sai Pallavi and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles has collected Rs 30 crore worldwide. It should be noted that the Nani-starrer released a day before Hello.

In the US though, the two films are performing equally well. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, both films are holding steady in the face of competition from other Christmas releases. MCA has collected $643,408 since its release on December 21 and Hello has collected $514,274 since its release on December 22.

Reportedly, Hello is picking up pace in Karnataka. As this is the holiday season, there is still hope for the Akhil Akkineni movie.

This is Akhil’s second movie and the actor needs a success at the box office for a firm foothold in the industry. His debut movie tanked at the box office and was also panned by the critics and it was after a break of two years that Akhil has managed to release another film. His brother Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has already become a successful actor and starred in two films in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more