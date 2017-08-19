Mersal: AR Rahman to be honoured in presence of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan?

The highly anticipated audio launch of Vijay’s Mersal will take place on August 20 in Chennai’s Nehru Stadium and the makers have spent a bomb on the special event. The highlight of the occasion is that it will be an event to commemorate 25 years of AR Rahman’s musical journey and he will be performing live on the occasion.

The event will bring together some of the popular directors who have worked with Rahman. They honour him on the special day. Apparently, the event is being put together on a budget of Rs 2 crore and it will be conducted on a scale Tamil cinema hasn’t witnessed so far.

Two singles from the album – Aalaporan Tamizhan and Neethanae – have been released and they have received very well. It is believed that Rahman will perform each track from the album and it will be subsequently released. Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are most likely to attend the event. The makers are going the extra mile to create maximum buzz for the film ahead of the grand release this Diwali. Directed by Atlee, the film reunites him with Vijay after last year’s Tamil blockbuster Theri.

The film features Vijay in a triple role and he will be seen playing a Panchayat head, a doctor and a magician. SJ Suryah, to be seen in Mahesh Babu’s Spyder next, is playing the antagonist and his role has been heavily guarded. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in key roles.

