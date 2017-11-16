Mersal beats Kabali to become most viewed Indian film teaser

It’s still raining records for Vijay’s Mersal. After four weeks of theatrical run, the film’s teaser has beaten the teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kabali to become the most viewed Indian film teaser to date.

With over 34.6 million views and counting, it’s a new record for Mersal which has already set many since its release for Diwali last month. Vijay’s Mersal continues its successful run at the box-office, taking the worldwide gross earnings to around Rs 230 crore and emerging as the highest grossing Tamil film ever.

Although superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran had grossed over Rs 250 crore at the ticket window, the film had released in three languages unlike Mersal which had just released in two languages.

The Telugu version of Mersal, which had been titled Adhirindi, released last week and did extremely well in Telugu states.

Directed by Atlee, the film featured Vijay in a triple role and it was produced on a lavish budget of Rs 130 crore. Mersal has set new records in many markets. In Malaysia, having earned over Rs 20 crore gross since its release, the film is the third biggest grosser in the country after Dilwale and Kabali.

Outside India, the film has so far grossed over a whopping $15 million and has become the third biggest overseas grosser this year after Baahubali 2 and Raees.

With Mersal, Vijay has expanded his base outside Tamil Nadu with highly impressive numbers. In Chennai, it has become Vijay’s biggest grosser and continues to play to packed houses in many screens.

Following the phenomenal success of Mersal, amidst several controversies, audiences are keenly looking forward to Vijay’s next with AR Murugadoss as they team up for the third time after Thuppakki and Kaththi. It has to be seen whether Murugadoss can bounce back from the failure of Spyder with this project. Vijay might also reunite with director Atlee following the runaway success of Mersal. However, this project might only happen in the second half of next year. Atlee, meanwhile, is rumoured to team up with Sivakarthikeyan for a new project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more