Mersal makers have an interesting line-up of films, includes one with Dhanush

Thenandal Studios Limited (TSL), the makers of Vijay’s Mersal, made a killing at the box-office with the phenomenal success of the film. Having emerged as one of the biggest producers of Tamil filmdom following the golden run of Mersal, the company has an interesting slate of films and it also includes a project with Dhanush. They also have the big budget Jayam Ravi and Arya starrer Sanghamitra, which stars Disha Patani in the titular role, on the cards and it’s going to be their next big outing and it’s all set to roll from December.

The film with Dhanush has been firmed up. However, a director is yet to be finalised and the project will only take off only after the actor wraps up the remaining portion of Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Vada Chennai and Maari 2.

TSL’s other projects include Santhanam and director Rajesh’s yet-untitled project, Rettai Kombu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and PS Mithran’s yet-untitled project and SJ Suryah’s Iravaakalam.

Interestingly, they’re planning to release as many films from this list next year as they want to have films coming from the banner throughout the year.

All eyes are on Sanghamitra, which will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore. To be directed by Sundar C, the project was originally launched with Shruti Haasan earlier this year at Cannes International Film Festival. Shruti opted out of the project after she claimed she was not given the full-bound script.

Follow @htshowbiz for more