Mohanlal’s son Pranav to sing in his debut film Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal is set to debut in the Malayalam film industry with his film Aadhi. The first look of the film was released recently and it looks like Pranav is set to enthrall audiences with his style and talent. Son of superstar Mohanlal, Pranav’s debut film will highlight his skills in gymnastics. His role in the film is that of a passionate young man who loves music. It looks like Pranav wants to impress people not just with his acting, but also singing and songwriting.

In an interview with Times of India, director of Aadhi, Jeethu Joseph said, “It’s part of a live performance scene in the film. It required an English song, and Pranav told me that he would like to write the track and sing it himself. I told him, if it comes out good, he can go ahead.”

The music for this film is being composed by Anil Johnson, who is now waiting for Pranav to complete shoot in Hyderabad. He was also quoted as saying, “Pranav’s a good singer and guitarist. We will finalise the title of the song and its tune once he returns to Kochi next week for the recording.”

First look of Pranav Mohanlal in his debut film Aadhi:

The post-production work on the film has already begun, and the team is working on the last schedule of shoot. The director also said that they are looking forward to release the film in January 2018.

The film bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor, also stars Jagpathi Babu as the antagonist. The film also stars Aditi and Anushree in pivotal roles. The buzz is that the film will be an intense suspense thriller with no romantic track. The director got nationwide fame for his film Drishyam, and its remake in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. His last directorial, Oozham had Prithviraj playing the lead role, and also happened to be a suspense drama.

