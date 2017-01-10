Moothon first look: Nivin Pauly is unrecognizable in Geetu Mohandas’ next

The first look poster of Malayalam film, Moothon starring superstar Nivin Pauly, was released on Monday night. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas, winner of a National Film Award for her feature film Liar’s Dice. The film will mark her Malayalam debut.

Nivin is almost unrecognizable in the poster. His face looms over the poster. We also see an urban landscape, tinged in red. Looking rather threatening, Nivin sports an ear and a nose ring and a scar. With a full grown beard and moustache, Nivin here is a far cry from his guy-next-door look in Bangalore Days (2014).

Super excited to be associated with this rock solid team.Really looking forward @NivinOfficial 👍 #moothon #Geetumohandas pic.twitter.com/TArjKNLl5D — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) January 9, 2017

Geetu Mohandas has co-written the film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap while Eros International and Bollywood director Aanand L Rai (Colour Yellow Productions) are presenting it.

