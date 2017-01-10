 Moothon first look: Nivin Pauly is unrecognizable in Geetu Mohandas’ next | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Moothon first look: Nivin Pauly is unrecognizable in Geetu Mohandas’ next

regional movies Updated: Jan 10, 2017 16:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nivin Pauly is a top-billed actor in Malayalam film industry. (YouTube Grab)

The first look poster of Malayalam film, Moothon starring superstar Nivin Pauly, was released on Monday night. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas, winner of a National Film Award for her feature film Liar’s Dice. The film will mark her Malayalam debut.

Nivin is almost unrecognizable in the poster. His face looms over the poster. We also see an urban landscape, tinged in red. Looking rather threatening, Nivin sports an ear and a nose ring and a scar. With a full grown beard and moustache, Nivin here is a far cry from his guy-next-door look in Bangalore Days (2014).

Geetu Mohandas has co-written the film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap while Eros International and Bollywood director Aanand L Rai (Colour Yellow Productions) are presenting it.

