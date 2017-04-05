Motion poster of NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa released, see here

NTR’s next film, NTR 27, is officially titled Jai Lava Kusa, and on the occasion of Rama Navami on Wednesday, the film’s motion poster was officially released. The film has already gone on the floors and it features the Yamadonga actor in triple roles for the first time in his career. The motion poster gives us the glimpse of the film’s title and it features good score by Devi Sri Prasad.

Being directed by Bobby, the film also stars Raashi Khanna as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise two more heroines for important roles. It is rumoured that one of the role will feature NTR in a negative character and the team has brought popular international makeup artist Vance Hartwell to take care of the look for this role.

The film is being produced by NTR’s brother Kalyanram. It is gearing up for release later this year.