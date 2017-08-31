My driving force, my happiness: Mahesh Babu on his son Gautam

Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for Spyder in Romania, where the makers have been shooting a duet over the last few days. The team will wrap up the song today and head back to Indian and commence work on the post-production to ensure the film has a smooth release on September 27. August 31 happens to be Mahesh Babu’s son’s birthday and the proud father says he is his driving force. Expressing his feelings on Twitter, he wrote: “He is the reason for my existence. My driving force. My son. My world. My happiness. Happy Birthday, Gautam. Stay blessed!

He is the reason for my existence.. my driving force.. my son.. my world.. my happiness.. Happy Birthday, Gautam ❤❤ Stay blessed! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2017

Gautam made his acting debut as the younger version of Mahesh Babu in 1: Nenokkadine. His role was very well received and his father’s fans see him as the next superstar in the making. It’ll be interesting to see how Gautam will be accepted when he eventually decides to take acting full-time. Meanwhile, Mahesh is expected to celebrate his son’s birthday on the sets of Spyder in Romania, where he is also joined by his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara.

Wishing my baby a very happy n blessed day ❤️❤️🤗🤗😘😘may u shine brighter than the sun .. live life to the fullest 🤗❤️be happiest in thought 😘😘choose wisely and learn to love more with each passing year ❤️❤️love u more than u can ever imagine 😘😘😘happiest birthday GG:) 😘😘stay blessed ❤️❤️ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

In Spyder, Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer. He has teamed up with AR Murugadoss for the first in this action extravaganza. Made on a lavish budget of over Rs 100 crore, the film also stars SJ Suryah and Bharath in important roles. The Mahesh-Murugadoss combination has worked big time in generating maximum pre-release buzz and has apparently made business over Rs 150 crore from all sorts of deal, theatrical and satellite.

Follow @htshowbiz for more