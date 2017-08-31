My driving force, my happiness: Mahesh Babu on his son Gautam
Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is busy shooting for Spyder in Romania, took to Twitter to express his feelings for his son Gautam on his birthday today.regional movies Updated: Aug 31, 2017 14:50 IST
Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for Spyder in Romania, where the makers have been shooting a duet over the last few days. The team will wrap up the song today and head back to Indian and commence work on the post-production to ensure the film has a smooth release on September 27. August 31 happens to be Mahesh Babu’s son’s birthday and the proud father says he is his driving force. Expressing his feelings on Twitter, he wrote: “He is the reason for my existence. My driving force. My son. My world. My happiness. Happy Birthday, Gautam. Stay blessed!
He is the reason for my existence.. my driving force.. my son.. my world.. my happiness.. Happy Birthday, Gautam ❤❤ Stay blessed!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2017
Gautam made his acting debut as the younger version of Mahesh Babu in 1: Nenokkadine. His role was very well received and his father’s fans see him as the next superstar in the making. It’ll be interesting to see how Gautam will be accepted when he eventually decides to take acting full-time. Meanwhile, Mahesh is expected to celebrate his son’s birthday on the sets of Spyder in Romania, where he is also joined by his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara.
In Spyder, Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer. He has teamed up with AR Murugadoss for the first in this action extravaganza. Made on a lavish budget of over Rs 100 crore, the film also stars SJ Suryah and Bharath in important roles. The Mahesh-Murugadoss combination has worked big time in generating maximum pre-release buzz and has apparently made business over Rs 150 crore from all sorts of deal, theatrical and satellite.
