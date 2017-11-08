My film with Ram Gopal Varma will bring him back to glory, says Nagarjuna

We had already reported that actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma are set to reunite after two decades for a realistic cop drama. Earlier this month, when Varma made an official announcement regarding the project, he said he is excited to team up with Nagarjuna for a realistic action film. “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with ‘Shiva’, neither in character nor in story content,” Varma had posted on his Facebook page. He further added: “It’s a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before.”Varma said he hopes he lives up to the expectations because Nagarjuna gave him his first directorial break with Shiva.

In his latest interview to Deccan Chronicle, a confident Nagarjuna said the project will bring Ramu back to his glory days. “When he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later and not to do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film. He set everything else aside and worked on the script and came back to me. That’s when I said yes. I feel Ramu has been doing too much work and a lot of it inconsequential and irrelevant. He has been way too scattered in recent years. But I feel this film will bring him back to his Shiva days.”

Ramu and Nagarjuna first joined hands for the path-breaking Telugu film Shiva. Their new project will go on the floors later this month. Apparently, they’ll shoot for ten days and take a break as Nagarjuna, who is producing his son Akhil’s new project Hello, has to oversee its post-production and take care of release work.

