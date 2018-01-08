Na Nuvve first look: Tamannaah and Nandamuri Kalyan’s film is all about love

Tamannaah’s upcoming Telugu film Na Nuvve’s first look is out and the actor is again doing what is considered her forte -- romance drama. She plays the role of Meera, a radio jockey for Magic 100. She speaks about love and the magic that happens when one falls in love. Nandamuri Kalyan plays the role of Tamannaah’s romantic interest in the film, Varun.

Directed by Jayendra, the film revolves around two people who fall in love. The radio show plays an important part in their love story. How they fall in love and what is the conflict in this love story is something that we would have to wait for. Jayendra’s last directorial was a Tamil film titled 180 starring Siddharth, Nithya Menen and Priya Anand. The subject of this film was intriguing, yet the film tanked at the box office.

It has to be seen if Jayendra has accomplished translating his ideas successfully on the silver screen. The music for the film is composed by Sharreth and PC Sreeram has cranked the camera for this project. Bankrolled by Kiran Muppavarapu and Vijay Vattikuti, the film is expected to release in summer 2018.

Tamannaah is also awaiting the release of her next Tamil film, Sketch, in which she is paired opposite Chiyaan Vikram. Directed by Vijay Chander, the movie is set to release on January 12. She is also working on the Telugu version of Queen remake and will be working in Chakri Toleti’s film Khamoshi. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2016 film, Ism.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

