Naa Peru Surya first look: Allu Arjun plays the role of young, angry soldier in this action film

The first teaser of Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is out and it introduces us to a soldier, only this man is unlike any you have seen before. His actions are ruled by anger, his every move has impact and all of this is not to be taken lightly. What happens when such a soldier shoots without receiving directions from his superiors? Did Surya go against direct orders and is that why he is being tortured by fellow soldiers? We don’t know. One thing that is certain, however, is that we are looking at another commercial film with the potential to milk the box office is on its way.

The actor shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, “NAA PERU SURYA NAA ILLU INDIA FIRST IMPACT.”

The filmmakers have also released a statement announcing the film’s release date to be April 21. Initially, the producers of the film had raised issues with the fact that Rajinikanth’s film has yet again been postponed to release on April 14 as this might affect their film’s performance at the box office.

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is directed by debutante Vakkantam Vamsi and sees Anu Emmanuel portraying the female lead in the film. Action king Arjun will also be seen in a pivotal role in this film bankrolled by Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

