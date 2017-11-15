Naachiyaar teaser: Jyothika and GV Prakash’s crime thriller looks potent. Watch video

Jyothika is back in Naachiyaar with an unconventional role as she swears, breaks windows and tortures people. The teaser of the film, which was released by actor Suriya on Tuesday, feels like a revenge drama and then we see her donning the khakhi and the premise gets interesting.

The film directed by Bala follows the life of Jyothika, who plays the role of a cop and GV, who is a resident of north Chennai. Actor GV Prakash’s character seems unlike any other that he has portrayed before, but his look does appear to be a mix of Vikram and Suriya in Bala’s Pithamagan.

He plays a youth in the slums of north Chennai is the male lead of this film and he is in love Ivana’s character. He is also chased by the cops in the beginning of the teaser, and we see him captured too. The teaser gives us the hint that this is going to be yet another intense and hard-hitting Bala film.

Initially, speculations were rife that that the film is inspired from the real life of serial killer Jayaprakash, who murdered his relatives in Valasaravakkam in the 80s. While it doesn’t look like GV plays the murderer, Jyothika’s look and action in the teaser is convincing enough. Has Bala got Jyothika to portray a serial killer in the film? We have to wait and watch.

The movie is produced by B Studios and the music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Eswar is the cinematographer. The film is expected to release in Summer, 2018.

