Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are engaged. See pictures

It’s official! Actors Naga Chaitanya, elder son of Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, got engaged on January 29, 2017. Nagarjuna tweeted to confirm the news. The ceremony was attended by family members and friends.
While Samantha wore a sari designed by Kresha Bajaj, Naga Chaitanya wore a suit, reports NDTV.
One more #chaisam pic.twitter.com/XTTIXDdLFs— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha fell in love while working together in Autonagar Shankar. They have previously worked in films like Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) and Manam (2014).
👍👍🙏🙏🙏 #Chaisam...can't express my happiness in words!! pic.twitter.com/ImcCJl1Hq7— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
On December 9, 2016, Nagarjuna’s younger son, actor Akhil Akkineni got engaged to long-time sweetheart designer Shriya Bhupal at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The duo will have a destination wedding in Italy this year.
@Samanthaprabhu2 Goddess from heaven gorgeous beautiful girl #chaisam #SamanthaRuthPrabhu 😍😍😍😍❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/qlFEhYulyW— $@m@nth@ F®£@k😜😍 (@Sanjai123Sanjai) January 30, 2017
#Samantha engagement stills 😍 💘 #Samantharuthprabhu 💞 💞 pic.twitter.com/3JIs0J8wKf— Kolly 24x7 (@Kolly24x7) January 29, 2017
