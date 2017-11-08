Naga Chaitanya begins shooting for Savyasachi with Nidhi Agerwal

On Wednesday, Naga Chaitanya started filming for his next film, Savyasachi, after the initial ‘pooja’ ceremony was done. The film will have Nidhi Agerwal paired with the Yuddham Sharanam actor. R Madhavan is also expected to play a pivotal role in the film. Vennela Kishore, Satya, Thagubothu Ramesh are also in the cast of the movie produced Mythiri Movie Makers.

The first look and title of the film directed by Chandoo Mondeti was released in August. The makers of the film also announced the crew of the film on their official page. Savyasachi will have music composed by MM Keeravani, the same man behind the music of Baahubali. The director of photography will be Yuvaraj, and Kotagiri Venkateshwar Rao will be the editor. This happens to be Mythiri Movie Makers’ fourth production.

Director Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya have previously worked together on the remake of Malayalam film Premam in 2016.

#SavyaSachiShootBegins

More details about the Cast & Crew ✌️ pic.twitter.com/a6vEJ29nNQ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 8, 2017

This would also be the first film of Naga Chaitanya’s after his marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot on October 6 and are seen together at receptions and get-togethers since then. They also went for a short vacation before getting back to shooting.

Samantha’s next film, Rangasthalam 1985 opposite Ram Charan, is also produced by the same banner. Currently, she is shooting for the film and has been sharing pictures from the sets on her social media profile.

Follow @htshowbiz for more