Naga Chaitanya’s next with director Maruthi to be launched

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently shooting for Savyasachi with R Madhavan and Niddhi Aggerwal has signed his next film to be helmed by Maruthi Dasari. The film will be launched on November 25 at Ramanaidu studios and will be produced by Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments.Sharwanand played the lead role in the director’s last outing, Mahabhavunudu.

Mahabhavunudu was a runaway success at the box office and was received well by the audience. Shooting for Naga Chaitanya’s 16th film will begin from January 5, announced the director on his official Twitter account. Anu Emmanuel will play the female lead in this film. The makers had announced the title of the film as Sailaja Reddy Alludu. Reports suggest that this film could be a comedy. It is also speculated that Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan might be playing the role of the protagonist’s mother-in-law. Ramya has previously played the role of a mother-in-law in Jr NTR’s film Naa Alludu and of course, as Sivagami in the Baahubali series.

From Jan 5th shoot vl start..thanks for u r grt support.... pic.twitter.com/GQpBJVQupX — Maruthi Dasari (@DirectorMaruthi) November 24, 2017

A source told Deccan chronicle, “The makers felt that Ramya Krishna can bring authenticity to the mother-in-law’s character. Also, Chay’s scenes with Ramya will be one of the high points of the family drama.”

Chaitanya recently celebrated his 31st birthday with wife Samantha Akkineni and the team of Savyasachi. He is shooting the second schedule of the film and his look was released on the eve of his birthday. Savyasachi is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

