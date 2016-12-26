Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu engagement date fixed?

Looks like another celebrity couple is all set to walk down the aisle soon. Actor Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, both stars in their own right, are likely to get engaged on January 29, 2017, reports Times of India.

Read more

Twitter was abuzz with the news after Ramesh Bala, a Malayalam industry insider, tweeted a picture of the couple at Akhil and Shriya’s engagement captioned, “Made for each other couple @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 r getting engaged on Jan 29th 2017! Advanced wishes to both.. ??”.

Made for each other couple @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 r getting engaged on Jan 29th 2017! Advanced wishes to both.. ☺☺ pic.twitter.com/499PPDNF0r — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2016

The couple and their respective families, however, have made no such announcement. On December 9 this year, Nagarjuna’s younger son, actor Akhil Akkineni got engaged to long-time sweetheart designer Shriya Bhupal at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The duo will have a destination wedding in Italy next year.