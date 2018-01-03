Nagarjuna’s chiselled look for RGV’s film leaves fans impressed. See pic

Nagarjuna has always been known as a fitness freak but the latest picture of the star’s chiselled body for his upcoming film with Ram Gopal Varma is still quite impressive. His picture was shared on his official Facebook page by his team and was captioned, “King Akkineni Nagarjuna sporting his chiseled body yet again...He defies his age as usual and no wonder everyone looks up to him for some fitness goals !!”

Nagarjuna and RGV are collaborating after Shiva, which was released almost 25 years ago. While announcing the film, Nagarjuna had shared on Facebook, “Super excited to start RGV’s cop drama with his intense stylised action on Nov 20. Wanted to announce it myself but the media beat me to it. In 1988, when I agreed to do Shiva wt RGV, lot of people were shocked and he proved them wrong. 2017, lot of people are happy and a lot shocked... Let’s rock Ramu!! (sic)”

RGV, on the other hand, was grateful and shared, “I am starting my new film with Akkineni Nagarjuna on November 20th at the same place in Annapurna Studios where we first started SHIVA ..to make a confession I am getting quite emotional about it.”

He had also confirmed that the film is not related to Shiva. He said, “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film has nothing to do with ‘Shiva’, neither in character nor in story content. It’s a very different, but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before.”

