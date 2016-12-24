 Nagarjuna’s Om Namo Venkatesaya teaser out, watch it here | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Nagarjuna’s Om Namo Venkatesaya teaser out, watch it here

regional movies Updated: Dec 24, 2016 15:39 IST
IANS
Chennai
Om Namo Venkatesaya stars Nagarjuna and Anushka Shetty.

The makers of Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer upcoming Telugu devotional drama Om Namo Venkatesaya released the first teaser on Saturday.

In the film, Nagarjuna plays Baba Hathiram, the 18th century ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara. The one-minute teaser gives us a glimpse of Nagarjuna’s character.

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, it’s the fourth time -- after Annamayya, Sri Ramadasu and Shirdi Sai -- he has teamed up with Nagarjuna for a devotional film.

The film introduces Saurabh Raaj Jain to Telugu filmdom. He plays Lord Venkateswara in the film.

Also starring Anushka Shetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Vimala Raman, the film has music by MM Keeravani.

Anushka Shetty in a still from the film.

Saurabh Raaj Jain plays Lord Venkateswara in the film.

